Q4 EPS Estimate for Intact Financial Raised by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$359.00 to C$346.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$339.00 to C$318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$317.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$335.00 to C$305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$317.91.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$268.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.10. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$250.28 and a 52-week high of C$317.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$267.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$288.58.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.