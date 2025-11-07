Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.54.

CF Industries Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:CF opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

