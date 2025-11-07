Savant Capital LLC Buys 400,326 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,322,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,326 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $55,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.2%

SCHB stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.