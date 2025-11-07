Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 161.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,244,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 31,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 110,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $321.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.07. The firm has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.