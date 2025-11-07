ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Up 15.3% – Still a Buy?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) traded up 15.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 78.08. 230,570,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,072% from the average session volume of 19,677,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 110 to GBX 112 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.

ITV Price Performance

ITV Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

