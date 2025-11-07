Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

