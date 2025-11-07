Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 70.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Ameren by 600.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Ameren Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.