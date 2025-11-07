Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.86 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

