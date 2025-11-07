Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 7th

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Friday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 1.8%
USOY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
