Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Archer Daniels Midland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Archer Daniels Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

