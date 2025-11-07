Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

