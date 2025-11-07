Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Posts Earnings Results

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tucows Price Performance

TCX opened at $19.24 on Friday. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Tucows presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 89.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tucows by 234.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tucows by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

