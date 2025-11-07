Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 4,037 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

