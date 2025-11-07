Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $75.31 on Friday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

