Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Karman updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Karman Trading Down 5.8%

Karman stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 500.53. Karman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Karman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KRMN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Karman in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Karman from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Karman in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Institutional Trading of Karman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Karman by 28.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Karman by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Karman during the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Karman in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000.

About Karman

(Get Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.