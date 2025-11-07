Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 617,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 258.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 411,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 297,029 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 140.0% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 279,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 162,828 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 42.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 173,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $23.47 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 47.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6899 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 160.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

