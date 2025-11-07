Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.190-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Middleby also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.990-9.140 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

MIDD stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $114.57 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.71.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.21 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Middleby by 90.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 280.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 123.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Middleby by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Middleby by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

