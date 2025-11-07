Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares $FAS

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 651.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 647.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $161.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.22. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $92.66 and a 12-month high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.02.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

