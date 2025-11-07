Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 2,757 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average is $186.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

