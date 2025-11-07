Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $7.46 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2,465.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

