Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.7%

SUI stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 52.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

