FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CANF Issued By HC Wainwright

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Can-Fite BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of CANF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 1.08% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

