FY2025 EPS Estimates for DMC Global Decreased by Analyst

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for DMC Global in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for DMC Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DMC Global Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.50. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. DMC Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 48,732 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 603,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

