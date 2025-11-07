HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CORT Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $117.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,048,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,179,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,181,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 596,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,345,000 after buying an additional 540,101 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,701,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,314.24. This trade represents a 71.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $1,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,512.78. This represents a 79.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 241,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

