Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,329 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.