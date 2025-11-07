Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 9,200 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,625 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 64,298 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 48,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,410,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

