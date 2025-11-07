Analysts Set Expectations for Cresco Labs FY2025 Earnings

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cresco Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research cut Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.