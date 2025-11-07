HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Day One Biopharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

DAWN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $25,495.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,872.87. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $29,551.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,388.66. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

