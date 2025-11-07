Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 237.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,084 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $122.99 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

About Bank Of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.