Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Increases Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,290,000 after acquiring an additional 104,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $80.40 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

