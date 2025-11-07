Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,864,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11,167.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,209,000 after buying an additional 1,335,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,007,000 after buying an additional 1,180,390 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,399,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,932,000 after buying an additional 1,098,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,352,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after buying an additional 1,006,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.