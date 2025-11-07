William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of GFL FY2025 Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $58.00 target price on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price target on GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

NYSE:GFL opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 50.99%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

