Wedbush Comments on fuboTV’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NYSE FUBO opened at $3.77 on Friday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other fuboTV news, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 66,061 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $243,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 390,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,771.36. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 59,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $216,092.28. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,396.26. The trade was a 87.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,449 shares of company stock worth $675,289. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

