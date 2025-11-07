RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun $JUNM

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JUNM. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 120.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 93.6% during the second quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

