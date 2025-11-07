Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,610 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $327.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.55 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

