Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,955 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

