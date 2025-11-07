JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 115.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $75,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $70.28.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

