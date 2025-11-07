Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146,719 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $52,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,696,415,000 after purchasing an additional 306,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,970,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,979,000 after buying an additional 197,453 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.