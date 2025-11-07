Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after purchasing an additional 665,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Amgen by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 8,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $315.59 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.18.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.89.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.