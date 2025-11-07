Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 8,998 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $547.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.16 and its 200-day moving average is $500.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total transaction of $1,529,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,142.40. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.