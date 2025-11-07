Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99,168 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.4% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $59,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 180,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.97.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

