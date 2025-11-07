Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Five Below by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 68.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $150.24 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.