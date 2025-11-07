Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 101,315 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,315 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,871,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,804,000 after purchasing an additional 241,182 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day moving average is $186.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

