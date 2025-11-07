JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS is Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $319,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS BBUS opened at $121.36 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

