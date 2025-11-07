Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE WFC opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $275.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

