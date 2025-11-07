iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IWO opened at $319.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $337.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

