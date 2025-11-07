Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JEMA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $52,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

