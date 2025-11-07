Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF $ILTB

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

