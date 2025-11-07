Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

