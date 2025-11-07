Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $161.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 10.8%

HOOD stock opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock worth $403,923,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

